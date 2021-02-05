

ARCADIA – Donald Owen Hiatt, 85, of Arcadia, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home. He was born on Jan. 12, 1936, to John W. and Ruby (Baker) Hiatt in Adams Township in Indiana.

Donald was a hard working farmer. He was a quiet person who loved the little things in life. Donald enjoyed watching movies and eating a bowl of ice cream every night. His wife of 41 years, Barbara, was his best friend.

He is survived by his daughter, Molly (Ron Fife) Hiatt; sons, John D. Hiatt, Dan (Tammy) Hiatt and Mark (Jamie) Hiatt; brother, John A. Hiatt; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hiatt; daughter, Sarah Hiatt; and brother, Jake Hiatt.

The Hiatt Family has entrusted Randall & Roberts Funeral Home with Donald’s care. Burial will be at Boxley Cemetery in Sheridan.

Memorial contributions may be made to National 4-H Council Operating – RD, P.O. Box 745495, Atlanta, GA 30374-5491, www.4-H.org or National Alliance on Mental Illness, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297, www.nami.org

