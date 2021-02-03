

Thomas W. Frey, 69, of rural Tipton County, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at IU Health Tipton Hospital.

He was born in Elwood on Nov. 29, 1951, to Myrval “Percy” and Iva (Lassiter) Frey.

Tom was an over the road truck driver for 30 years, driving several years for Red Gold Transport. After his trucking career, Tom then worked at Tipton Golf Course as a groundskeeper which was very fitting for him because he also loved to play golf.

Thomas served in the Indiana National Guard. He was a member of Elwood V.F.W., Tipton American Legion Post #46 and former member of the Mayberry American Legion in Frankton. Tom enjoyed going to the Kokomo Speedway and also watching racing.

He is survived by his children, Leigh Frey and husband Devin Lee of Pendleton and Justin Frey and fiancée Becky McClain of Noblesville.

Tom is also survived by three grandchildren, Jenna Lee, Logan Gustin and Jon Frey.

Funeral services for Tom will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Thomas was a veteran and a military rights service will be performed at the start of the funeral service by the Tipton American Legion Post #46.

Visitation at the funeral home will be from 3 p.m. until the service time.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Tom’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial donations in Tom’s honor may be made to the Tipton American Legion, 129 N. Independence St., Tipton, IN 46072 or First Tee of America, 425 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL, 32092.