

Gilbert Joe Roe (Gib), age 82, of Tipton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Gib passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Tipton to his parents Minnie (Shadday) and Earl Roe on Feb. 16, 1938.

Gib married the love of his life, Ruth Pryor, on July 3, 1976 They enjoyed 44 years together.

Gib served his country in the United States Marine Corp from 1954-1957. He also served in the United States Air Force from 1957-1961.

Gib retired from Steel Parts in 2000 after 36 years of employment. He served as union president for three years.

Since retirement, you could often find Gib at Faye’s Northside hanging out with friends at the “Table of Knowledge.”

Gib cherished time spent with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He attended Community Fellowship Church where he was baptized on July 23, 2006 by Pastor Bill Cornwell.

Those left to carry on Gib’s legacy of love are his wife, Ruth; children, Linda Scott, Christopher Roe, Andy (Rachel) McCain and Becky (Steve) Morris; grandchildren, Jake Morris, Ashley Morrisett, Jordan and Abby McCain, Dustin Jones, Marcia Delph, Paula Evans; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Gib was welcomed into Heaven by his parents; three sisters; two brothers; his daughter, Sue Jones; and his son, Doug McCain.

A funeral service celebrating Gib’s life will be on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Travis Morrisett officiating with a special reading by his nephew, Kenny Roe. Burial will follow in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will take place directly before service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rita Darrough, Marla Tilley, Melissa Crouch and Guardian Angel Hospice for their wonderful care.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Roe family.

Please feel free to leave a condolence or share a special memory of Gib on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.