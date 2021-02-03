SEYMOUR – Frederick Leo Prus Jr., 83, passed away at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind. after a month long battle with COVID-19.

rederick was Navy Veteran who served in Japan and he retired from General Motors after 25 years of service. Also, Frederick was the owner of MP Tax Service for 40 years.

In 1937, Frederick was born to the late Frederick Leo Prus Sr. and Ada (Freds) Prus.

Frederick married the love of his life, Marion Hoyle in 1957 in Elwood, Ind. and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by daughter Lorrie (Jeff) Elder; grandsons, Brandon (Destiny) Elder and David Long; granddaughter Katrina (Bob-by) Page and Shelby Ellis. Frederick is also survived by his great-grandchildren Kai-den Elder, Mekenna Elder, of Norman, Ind. and five additional great-grandchildren residing in Missouri; Evelyn Fincher, niece; and Billy Prus, nephew. Other survivors include Ron and Dee Weber who were friends for over 50 years.

Frederick was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; parents; daughter, Debra Long and son, Bob Prus; and brothers, Bill (Bonnie) Prus, and Jack (Regina) Prus.

Frederick loved life, people and always had a smile on his face. He had a good sense of humor and was always looking out for everyone.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Cards and notes of condolence are most welcome. Frederick will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Family asks that memorial checks be written to The Wounded Warrior Project or Elwood, Ind. VFW Post #5782.

All arrangements have been entrusted to Voss & Sons Funeral Service in Seymour.

