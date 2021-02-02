FRANKTON – Parker James Armstrong, age 89, of Frankton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Lindberg Crossing in Anderson.

He was born in Menlo, Kan., June 4, 1931, and was raised by Golden and Lois Armstrong.

He served our country in the United States Army.

He retired from Guide Lamp in Anderson after many years of service and also worked at Brassfield Veterinary Clinic for many years.

Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Stans-berry; sister, Rosalie “Skippy” Foster; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Golden and Lois Armstrong; son, Jimmy Armstrong; and step daughter, Diana Warren.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Harper and Dunnichay Funeral Home 305 Sigler Street, Frankton, Ind. 46044.

A service to honor Parker’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in the K Of P I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton with full Military Honors provided by the United States Army and the Elwood V.F.W.

