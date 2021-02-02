

Max Eugene Stewart, 80, of Elwood, passed away Feb. 2, 2021 following a brief illness. He is now rejoicing with Jesus.

He loved his wife and family very much. He enjoyed being with his grandkids and enjoyed reading his Bible daily and talking about God. He loved playing cards on Thursday nights with his brothers and son. He loved tinkering with tractors on the side.

Max is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy (Sue) Stewart; three sons, Eric (Angie) Stewart, Rex (Janet) Stewart and Jamie (Marie) Stewart; a daughter, Char-lotte (Don) Lee; grandchildren, Amber (Blake) John-son, Joshua (Kaleigh) Lee, Morgan Hylemon and Allyson (Jake) Killian; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Glen Stewart and Keith (Sandy) Stewart and three sisters, Barbara Hahn, Sandy Thompson and Kay Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter and son; four brothers, Ronnie Stewart, Bob Stewart, Chuck Stewart and Dan Stewart, and a sister, Pat Bickel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.