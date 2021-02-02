

James Lee Coe, age 71, of Tipton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

He was born to his parents, Elvin Coe and Wilma (Roush) Coe on April 7, 1949.

Jim graduated from Tipton High School in the Class of 1969 and then went on to study at Lincoln Technical Institute. On Sept. 4, 1970, Jim married the love of his life, Mary Louise (Roe) Coe, and the two have enjoyed more than 50 years of marriage.

Jim and Mary built a beautiful life together through the years. Jim had a quiet demeanor; however, his acts of love for his family spoke volumes. He was extremely loving, generous and helpful to anyone who needed him. Jim’s faith played a very important role in his life and no doubt crafted him into the amazing man that he was.

In Jim’s spare time you may have found him taking the family camping, riding his motorcycle, watching IU Basketball, working on his 1967 Volkswagen or his 2003 Chevy Silverado (with less than 50,000 miles).

Jim was a bit of a collector and believed in taking meticulous care of the things that were important to him. He felt the same way about his precious family. It goes without saying, Jim’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his family (especially the grandkids). He will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him!

Those left to carry on Jim’s legacy of love are his wife, Mary Coe; children, Justin Robert (Heather) Coe and Heather LeeAnn (William) Gilvin; grandchildren, Adam Cummins, Maleah Moore, Dilan Coe, Isabella Gilvin and Landen Gilvin; great-grandchild, Grayson Cummins; siblings, Barbara (Dick) Hackler, Lisa Fanning, Kenneth (Shirley) Roe and Nancy (Brad) Young; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Elvin and Wilma Coe; sister, Lynne LaBuda; and brother-in-law, Joseph Roe.

A funeral service celebrating Jim’s life will be on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Lawrence Hufhand officiating. Burial will follow in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will take place directly before service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Jim with his family on his tribute wall.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Coe family in their time of need.

Please remember that the wearing of masks or facial coverings will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.