ANDERSON – Darrell Wayne Cooper, formerly of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

He was born in Winifrede, W. Va., on May 12, 1946 to the Reverend Forest and Annabelle (Caldwell) Cooper.

He shared his growing up years in Cooper Hollow with his brothers Tim Cooper and David Cooper.

He devoted over 40 years to the corrugated industry in Circleville, Ohio, Gas City and Plymouth, Ind.

He is survived by his wife, Judith A. (Fausnaugh) whom he married June 25, 1967; two children, Staci Cooper of Anderson and Chad Cooper of Columbus; two grandchildren; brothers, Tim Cooper and David Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Perry Cooper and Kenneth Cooper.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to longtime friends, Mike and Connie Owens at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. The family will honor Wayne with a Celebration of Life gathering to be announced at a future date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Community Hospital Foundation, Rock Steady Boxing, 1515 N. Madison Avenue, Anderson, IN 46011-3453 or Man In the Mirror Ministry, at www.man-inthemirror.org/Cooper or by mail: Man in the Mirror, 1375 State Rd 436, Casselberry, FL 32707.

