

FORT WAYNE – Anne Smith Kirkwood, 100, of Fort Wayne, was a native of Tipton.

She attended Tipton High School and Indiana University.

She had been a resident of The Towne House since 2005.

Anne is survived by a daughter, Susan K. Sheetz of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Maurice R. Kirkwood; daughter, Candace K. Colyer of Jacksonville, Fla.; and brother, G. Tom Smith of Las Cruces, N.M.

She was employed in various administrative positions including The Stars and Stripes in Darmstadt, Germany. She was active in Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority, The Daughters of the American Revolution, The American Cancer Society, The Little Red Door, Indiana University Alumni Association, Epworth and Ortega United Methodist Churches, Phi Beta Psi and Alpha Nu Latreian.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials to The American Cancer Society or the Towne House Chapel Fund.

A memorial service will be at The Towne House Chapel in the spring.

For online condolences, visit:

www.mccombandsons.com