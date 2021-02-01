

KEARNEY, MO. – Lee Simpson, 61, also referred to as Cowboy by his wife, was picked up by a posse of angels and taken to Heaven on Jan. 29, 2021. His wife and two children were with him.

Lee was born the son of Yvonne (Gregory) and Guss Simpson Jr. on Oct. 14, 1959 in Anderson, Ind. and was a former Alexandria resident. (Lee was met at the Pearly Gates by his dad, Guss Simpson Jr.)

Lee was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School in 1978.

Lee moved to Lawrence, Kan. in 1980 and then to Olathe, Kan. in 1981 where he met his wife, Mim, and they were married just six weeks later.

Lee began his career with Kansas City Power and Light (KCPL) where he became a Journeyman Lineman and attained his Associates Degree. He worked faithfully with KCPL for nearly 30 years until June 2017 when he retired. Throughout his career, he worked with the Interna-tional Lineman Rodeo until his final rodeo in October 2019.

Lee and Mim have three children, Jessie Simpson (Matt Gleason, Tara Lea, and Sammy), Jeremy Simpson (Camden (Camo), Emma, Autumn, Reece, and Rook) and Chris (Bubb) Bryan (Layla, Colton, and Lexie). Lee has two siblings Deborah Wright (Larry, Mark, Mykel and Christopher) and Scott Simpson (Andrea, Chelsay (Kaiden), Janet Lee, and Savannah). His mother, Yvonne (Richard) Simpson Gasper resides in Alexan-dria, Ind.

Lee was always up for an adventure. He loved playing sports, hunting and fishing, jumping out of airplanes, flying airplanes, riding bareback in rodeo competitions, and so much more. Lee loved watching NASCAR and the great outdoors was his little slice of Heaven on Earth. But,his greatest adventure and love was his family.

Lee’s legacy is one that will never be forgotten. He will be remembered for his unconditional love for God and his family, his witty comebacks, his jokes, his laugh that got the whole room laughing and his genuine love for life.

Lee’s Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Bross & Spidle Chapels in Kearney, Mo. on Wednes-day Feb. 3, 2021. A viewing will be open for friends from 10 a.m. to noon. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. to Fairview Cemetery, Kearney, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, as Lee was passionate about this cause.