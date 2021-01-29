

ELWOOD – Perry B. Durham, age 68, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospice following recent health issues.

He was born in Elwood on Nov. 19, 1952, the son of Donald and Betty (Carney) Durham. Perry retired from General Motors after 35 years of service. He enjoyed collecting model trains and loved to ride his motorcycle. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.

Perry is survived by daughter, Natalie Neal; grandson, Parker Neal; bonus son, Brandon Weddell; three brothers, Stan (wife Nancy) Durham, Jeff (wife Lisa) Durham and Steve (wife Marla) Durham; sister, Sarah (husband Larry) Hillwig; uncle, William Durham; special friend, Gloria Brisben; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Betty Durham.

A memorial service to honor Perry’s life will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Family and friends may pay respects from 6 p.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com