Teddie Waymire



ALEXANDRIA – Teddie “Ted” Waymire, 77, a lifetime resident of the rural Anderson-Alexandria area, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness.

Ted was born Dec. 30, 1943 in Anderson to Gerald and Marie (Lawler) Waymire.

Ted enjoyed family, farming, basketball and watching his grandson show cattle.

He was a member of Bethany Christian Church.

Ted graduated from Highland High School in 1962 and attended the Purdue Agriculture Short Course in West Lafayette.

Ted was also a past member of the Madison County Purdue Extension board, past president of the Madison County 4-H Association and served on the Madison County Drainage board for 16 years. In 1965, he joined the Indiana National Guard, where he served for 6 years.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Frances (Askren) Waymire; daughter, Beth (David) Vansickle of Fortville; son, Eddy (Becky Bacon) Waymire of Alexandria; grandson, Kendall Leonhard of Fortville; two brothers, Jim Waymire of Anderson and Skip (Judy) Waymire of Bradenton, Fla.; and nieces and nephews, Sherry (Mark) Simmons of Tipton, Debi (Eric) Reynolds of Bradenton, Fla., Mike (Deborah) Waymire of Anderson, and Phil (Jackie Conway-Brown) of Monticello and their families

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Barbara Waymire.

Graveside services for Ted will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at East Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.

The family will receive friends at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Madison County 4-H Association, 3424 Mounds Road, Anderson, Ind. 46017

Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking be observed at all times

