

Jean Anne Finan, 83, of Tipton and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton following an extended illness.

Jean Anne was born in Alexandria on Sept. 3, 1937, to the late Robert and Marguerite (Zink) Spies.

On April 4, 1959, she married Patrick Francis Finan, Sr. and they shared 24 years of marriage together before he passed away on June 15, 1983.

Jean Anne graduated from Elwood High School in 1956, received her Bachelors degree from Ball State, her Masters of Theology from Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio and Masters of Social Work from IUPUI.

She retired from the Catholic Diocese of Baltimore as Director of Marriage & Family Life.

Jean Anne was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she started free dinners for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She later became a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria.

She enjoyed reading, playing solitaire and she loved spending time with her family.

Jean Anne is survived by son, Patrick Finan, Jr. of Orestes, Ind.; son, Michael (Nicole) Finan of Oregon; son, Timothy (Leslie) Finan of Florida; Thomas (Maria) Finan of Virginia; son, Andrew (Karen) Finan of Virginia; daughter, Kathleen Tye of Noblesville, Ind.; and a son, John Finan of Ingalls, Ind.; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Nancy) Spies of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.

Jean Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marguerite Spies; husband, Patrick Francis Finan, Sr.; son, William Finan; three infant sons; sister, Mary Boyland; and grandchildren, Michael Finan, Emily Tye and Melissa Finan.

A Mass of Christian Burial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria with Father Martin Sandhage officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com