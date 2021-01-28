Jackie L. Jamison



Jackie L. “Jack” Jamison, 77, a life long resident of Rigdon, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness.

Jack was born in Rigdon on Feb. 4, 1943, to the late Elbert and Florence (Duncan) Jamison.

He was a 1961graduate of Fairmount High School.

On July 17, 1965 he married Janie (Farmer) Jamison and they shared 55 years of marriage together.

Jack retired in 2007, from Aramark Company as a vending machine mechanic.

He enjoyed tinkering and working around the house and he loved to spend time with his family and granddaughter.

Jack is survived by wife, Janie Jamison of Rigdon; two sons, Jack (Annelisa) Jamison of Indianapolis and James Jamison of New Orleans; granddaughter, Natasha Jamison; and several nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Florence Jamison; brother, Ronnie Jamison; and four sisters, Beverly Shane, Marilyn Kitterman, Carolyn Barton and Frances Wilhite.

Funeral services celebrating Jack’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Jack’s wishes is for everyone to dress casual. Cremation will follow and private burial will be in Forrestville Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

