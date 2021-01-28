ALEXANDRIA – Dixie Lou Jaqua, age 84, of Alexandria, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

Dixie was born on Sept. 20, 1936 to Earl and Lula (Hobbs) Delph in Tipton. She married William Jaqua in1955, they shared 60 years of marriage before he passed in 2015. They had two sons, Brandon and Michael Jaqua.

Those left to carry on Dixie’s legacy of love are her son, Brandon Jaqua; grandchildren, Erik Jaqua, Beau Jaqua, Cody Jaqua, Justin Fisher and Amanda Fisher; great-grandchildren, Elyse Jaqua, Emma Jaqua, Klayre Miller, Brenton Jaqua; and brother. Dan (Sharron) Delph.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to care for the Jaqua family.

