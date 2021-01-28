Daniel K. Stewart



ALEXANDRIA – Daniel K. “Dan” Stewart, 68, entered in to the arms of his Lord and Savior from Community Hospital in Anderson on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 following a brief illness.

He was born in Elwood on May 1, 1952 to Ray and Freida (Martin) Stewart and received his GED diploma from Wendell Wilkie High School.

Dan was an ordained minister of the Gospel and studied with Moody Bible Institute. Dan served as Youth Pastor at Calvary Community Church in Alexandria for several years. He also owned and operated Dan’s Powerhouse. He was a journeyman in skilled trades at Guide Lamp in Anderson, retiring in 2006 after 33 years of employment.

Dan’s whole life was centered around his love for Jesus, and he especially enjoyed sharing that love through his weekly Tuesday evening Bible study that he has led for several years. He has been an avid weightlifter, euchre player and a student of the Bible. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Next to his faith however, his greatest pleasure was in the time he spent with his family and especially with Tayler.

Survivors include his daughter, Danette Barboza of Lexington, Ky.; granddaughter, Tayler Glass of Lexington, Ky.; great-grandson, Cooper Lavergne; special friend and companion, Jennifer Williams of Alexandria; three sisters, Barbara Hahn and Kay Taylor of Elwood and Sandy Thompson of Frankton; three brothers, Max (Sue) Stewart and Keith (Sandi) Stewart, all of Elwood and Glen Stewart of Alexandria; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Stewart and Carol Stewart; brother-in-law, Bob Bickel; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ronnie Stewart, Bob Stewart and Chuck Stewart; sister, Pat Bickel; brothers-in-law, Jerry Thompson, Terry Taylor and Buddy Hahn; and sister-in-law, Susan Stewart.

Services celebrating Dan’s homegoing will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene, 1401 S. Harrison St., with Pastor Mark Diemer officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday after 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Pete’s Pantry, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria, Ind. 46001 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 6621 N. Old State Road 3, Muncie, Ind. 47303.

Under current Indiana mandates social distancing and facial masking will be observed at all times.

