

Rosina Ann Vawter, 90, of Tipton, died peacefully Jan. 26, 2021, at Saint Anthony Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Lafayette.

She was born in Tipton on May 23, 1930, to John and Florence (Gall) Koors. Rosina graduated from Saint Joseph Academy in 1948.

Rosina was a loving daughter to her parents, a nurturing sister to her five siblings and a devout daughter of Christ who fervently practiced her faith at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton. She took great pride in her active parish life and parish family, always at the forefront of the work, with a song in her heart and a skip in her step.

In 1951, she married her beloved “Tug”, Doyle John Vawter, with whom she raised two wonderful sons and shared 50 happy years, until his death in 2002.

After graduating from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Kokomo in 1951, Rosina worked full time for 44 years at Tipton County Memorial Hospital. Her first role was supporting surgery, then she accepted the role of night supervisor on the obstetrics ward, where she helped deliver her first grandchild. Rosina continued to work nights as an ER supervisor for nearly four decades (until 1995) and was honored by the Hospital Board in a formal dinner, where she was presented an award for the longest continuous full-time service. When interviewed by The Tipton County Tribune, Rosina shared, “Even when I was young, I always wanted to be a nurse. Nursing has changed over the years, there is a lot more paperwork and less bedside time with patients, but there is still the satisfaction of helping patients and nurses are dedicated to that.” She went on to thank God and her supportive family for her successful career over the years.

Indeed, Rosina was an amazing cook, but her reputation for baking is still unrivaled, at least in Tipton County. A dash of this, and a sprinkle of that, she never measured ingredients, even still, confections were baked to delicious perfection. It goes without saying that Rosina rejoiced at Christmastime – the season of giving. While she gave all year long, it was a welcome opportunity to bake more – countless noodles, sugar cookies, fudge and candy trays. Weeks throughout December, she carefully packaged dozens of treat boxes, and cards, and delivered them across town to doctor’s offices, churches, police force and first responders. Rosina knew everyone by name and had a shared purpose and special comradery given her decades as an ER supervising nurse at Tipton County Memorial Hospital.

Rosina was a long-time member of the Legion of Mary and Rosary Society. As a lector, she enjoyed reading at Holy Mass. She loved playing cards, especially Euchre as it reminded her of time spent growing up with her large family, and tubs of snickerdoodles and popcorn nearby. In her lifetime she quilted, knitted and crocheted hundreds of beautiful creations for her children, grandchildren, friends, newborns and Church bizarre, adding love to every stitch.

Rosina is survived by one son, Joseph Brian Vawter of Miamisburg Ohio; one brother, Carl Koors of Sheridan; and seven dearly loved grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son, James Doyle Vawter (2013); a sister, Doris Owings; and four brothers, Leo, Frank, Paul and Donald Koors.

Rosina lived a life of service, she was never too busy for anyone, always giving of her time and God-given talents. Serving her community, family, and parish, brought her tremendous fulfillment as was evident by her countless friendships, infectious laughter and the joy she radiated. With a zest for each new day and a heart of service, Rosina gave her all to everyone, every day. She is a beautiful example of patience, humility and love. While she has left us, she will continue to serve, as an example of love, to all who knew her. While Rosina will be dearly missed, she would want everyone to know that she was eager to meet her Father in Heaven.

A funeral Mass for Rosina will be on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 1306 S. A Street in Elwood.

Memorial contributions in Rosina’s honor may be made to the Building Fund at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill St., Tipton, IN 46072.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home of Tipton is honored to serve the Vawter family in their time of need. Please remember that the wearing of masks or facial coverings will be required at the church. Feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Rosina with her family on her tribute wall.