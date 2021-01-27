

ALEXANDRIA – Dylan K. Stinson, 22, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 from injuries received in an automobile accident.

He was born on April 15, 1998 in Anderson to Kelly and Gennita (Starr) Stinson.

He spent most of his life in Alexandria. He spent his high school years in Kentucky where he graduated from Wayne County High School in 2017.

He had worked for Red Gold and was currently employed at Elsa in Elwood.

Survivors include his mother, Gennita Starr of Alexan-dria; father and stepmother, Kelly Stinson of Kentucky; two brothers, Jakob Hudson of Alexandria and Jackson Stinson of Kentucky; a sister, Makenzie Ball of Summitville; paternal grandparents, Cecil Stinson of Kentucky; maternal grandparents, Teddie Williams of Alexandria and Ronald Starr of Alexandria.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Fran-ces Stinson, Marie Stinson, Ted Ashby, Ralph Lair and Zina Steele.

Services honoring Dylan’s life and legacy will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in the Ingalls Church of God, 528 N. Meridian St., Ingalls, Ind. 46048 with Pastor Tyler Haley officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

The family will receive friends at the church after 4 p.m. Friday prior to the service.

If you would like to assist the family with Dylan’s final expenses, please go to his obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com. To the right on his obituary page, you can activate a green “Donate Now” button and your donation will go directly on his funeral expense. The family will receive a record of your donation.

Under current Indiana mandates, social distancing and facial masking will be observed at all times.

Mike and Connie Owens and the staff of Owens Funeral Home are honored to have been entrusted with Dylan’s arrangements.

