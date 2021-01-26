

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Kaitlin BriAnna Leeman, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and granddaughter, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 27.

Katie was born on Oct. 19, 1993 in Anderson, Ind. to Louis and Patricia (Bowman) Leeman.

She graduated from the John Hinds Career Center in 2016.

Katie had a love for children and was a loving and nurturing childcare provider. She had previously worked as a cashier at the Morgantown IGA and as a bus aide for the MSD of Martinsville transporting special needs children, a job she absolutely adored!

Katie was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a selfless young lady who was always ready to help anyone with a beautiful smile and a tight bear hug. Katie had a passion for crocheting and made many wonderful afghans and lots of other fun projects, many of which she gave away as gifts to friends and family members. Katie had recently joined the General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn, and she said that she was, “overjoyed to be a child of God.”

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dernal and Veneta Bowman and her sisters, Emily and Sarah Leeman.

She is survived by her parents, Louis and Patty (Bowman) Leeman of Morgantown; sister, Meghan (husband, Clay) Thacker of Martinsville; brother, Ray-mond Luke (wife, Rebekah) Leeman of Morgantown; her beloved niece, Sophia Leeman and paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Delores Leeman of Elwood, Ind. She was also survived by a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services celebrating Katie’s life were on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn in Morgantown. She was laid to rest on Sunday, Jan. 24 in Liberty Cemetery in Gosport, Ind.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn, 5898 N. Lick Creek Road, Morgantown, Ind. 46160 in Katie’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Neal & Summers Funeral and Cremation Center in Martinsville.

