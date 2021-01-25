

NORTH MANCHESTER – Rosemary Ann Haines, 91, of North Manchester, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

Born Nov. 25, 1929 in Elwood, Ind., Rosemary was the daughter of the late Warren and Blanche Poole.

Rosemary is survived by Jerry Haines, her husband of 64 years; a son, Jeffery (Vicki) Haines, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; three daughters, Paula (William) Kral of Fort Wayne, Ind., Nancy (Randal) Brunson of Huntington, Ind., and Deborah Jamerson of Warsaw, Ill. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with two on the way.

Rosemary was preceded in death her brothers, Eugene and Harold Poole; her sister, Delores Fry; and a son-in-law, Charles Jamerson.

There will be no services as per her wishes. Burial will be in the spring in Elwood, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation.

“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality” Emily Dickinson.

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.