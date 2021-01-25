Robert Glen Stevens



SUMMITVILLE – Robert Glen “Bob” Stevens, 78, entered eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 from his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1942 in Dubuque, Iowa to Robert V. and Emma (Tulowitzky) Stevens.

Bob was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1960. He also received an Associate degree from Anderson College.

He retired in 1999 as a Health and Safety representative from Delco-Remy with 37 years of employment.

Bob has been an active member of the Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior in Alexandria for most of his lifetime. Bob was a member of the Alexandria A-Men’s Club. He was one of the founders of the Summitville Little League Football program. Bob was also an assistant coach with the Madison-Grant Junior High football program.

He enjoyed traveling with his beloved Judy, wintering in Florida for the past 20 years, motorcycling, golfing and camping. Bob was the #1 fan of anything involving his grand kids and his great-grand kids.

Survivors include his wife, Judy K. (Bogue) Stevens, whom he married Dec. 7, 1963; two sons, Robert G. Stevens Jr. of Yorktown and Brian (Julie) Stevens of Summitville; six grandchildren, Daniel (Amber) Stevens, Amy (Clint) Davis, Neil Stevens (Morgan Wallace), Megan (John) Hanes, Katelyn Stevens and Caroline Stevens; six great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Gary) Howerton of Alexandria; sister-in-law, Meria Stevens of Alexandria and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Stevens

Services honoring Bob’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in the Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Noffze Funeral Home, 501 N. Harrison St., Alexandria or after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria, Ind. 46001

