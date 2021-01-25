

KOKOMO – Joshua David Phelps, 33 of Kokomo and formerly of Tipton County, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on June 28, 1987 in Indianapolis to David Barry Phelps and Sandra Ann Gutierrez.

Josh worked at Fiat Chrysler America and was a member of the UAW 685. He had previously done maintenance and grounds work at the Deer Creek Music Center in Noblesville.

He was a 2006 graduate of Tipton High School.

Josh was passionate about music, especially alternative music and Dubstep. He loved playing acoustic guitar. Music was truly his soul. His second love was his Harley and he was a founding member of Funkshun Family Bike Club. Josh was very involved in Narcotics Anonymous.

Survivors include his parents, Sandra Gutierrez and life partner, Darrin K. Thomas of Kokomo and David Barry Phelps and wife Sheila Dawn of Greentown; one daughter, Ivory Katherine Phelps; a sister, Jade N. Chavez of Kokomo; grandmother, Mar-garita Gutierrez of Tipton; grandfather, Larry E. Biddle of Greentown and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Pablo Gutierrez, Sr.; and Harry D. Phelps and Clara M. Biddle.

Funeral services for Josh will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Josh’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.