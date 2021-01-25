

ALEXANDRIA – Jimmy Richard Foley of Alexandria died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Community Hospital, Anderson after an extended illness.

Jimmy was born in Elwood, Ind. on Dec. 30, 1945 and was the son of James W. and Elizabeth (Chance) Foley.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Air Force.

Jimmy was retired from McDonalds in Alexandria.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, James W. (Crystal) Foley, Jennifer Foley, Daniel Foley, Mathew (Michelle) Foley and David L. (Rachel Hunter) Foley. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Alexandria with Bud Whetsel officiating. Burial of cremains will be at a later date in the Marion National Cemetery, Marion.

Due to the current health conditions and in accordance with the state’s mandate, facial covering is required, and social distancing will be observed, and no food of any kind is allowed.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Jimmy and serve the Foley family.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Jimmy’s tribute page on our website www.whetselfuneralservice.com.