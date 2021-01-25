Dorothy M. Simms



ALEXANDRIA – Dorothy M. (Stevenson) “Dottie” Simms, 89, of Alexandria, and formerly of Rossville, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Alexandria Care Center.

Dottie graduated from Rossville High School in 1949. She sang many solos at school functions and at weddings. Being a baton twirler with the high school band was great fun for her.

She was a published writer for children and adults. Her published works include one book and hundreds of magazine articles and stories. Dot was a brown belt in Karate. Her health prevented her accomplishing her ultimate goal of attaining a black belt. Dottie started Karate at the age of 74 and attended Davenport’s Karate Studio with her grandson Nick Simms until the age of 79. She taught piano and organ at home and in adult school classes for many years. Her interests were writing, reading, crafts, knitting, crocheting, woodworking and Karate.

She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Survivors are her children, Vickie Adamson, Arthur Howard, and Sheila Simms and grandson, Nick Simms.

Dot was sadly preceded in death by her 20-year-old son, Monte Simms in 1987 and her grandson, Willie Streeter at the age of 26 in 1999. Also deceased are her parents, D.L. and Pearl Stevenson; a brother, Don Stevenson; a sister, June Gould; grandparents, and other family members.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Rossville Cemetery, Rossville, Ind. with Bud Whetsel officiating. Burial will follow the service.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for Dottie and serve the Simms family.

