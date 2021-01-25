Beverly J. Pratt



Beverly J. “Jeneanne” Pratt, 84, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Elwood Health and Living following a brief illness.

She was born May 25, 1936 in Elwood, the daughter of Ralph D. and Margaret (Bohlander) Pratt.

Jeneanne was a 1955 graduate of Alexandria High School.

She worked as a bar welder at General Cage in Elwood for over 20 years until she retired in 1999.

Jeneanne was a dedicated member of Emanuel Lutheran Church – LCMS in Tipton for many years.

She enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard and gardening. Jeneanne loved taking care of her beloved cats. She was very hard working and truly enjoyed work. More than anything, Jeneanne loved to spend time with her family.

Jeneanne’s family includes two sisters, Judith (husband Larry) Spooner of Tipton and June Hannah of Alexandria; four brothers, Dennis (wife Lynda) Pratt of Orestes, Phillip (wife Linda) Pratt of Alexandria, Russell (wife Sarah) Pratt of Kempton, and Mark (wife Kimberly) Pratt of Alexandria; sister-in-law, Virginia Myrick of Alexandria; 12 nephews; five nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Jeneanne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Pratt; and nephew, Chris Pratt.

A funeral service celebrating Jeneanne’s life will be conducted at noon Wednes-day, Jan. 27, 2021 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tipton with the Rev. Dr. Robb Roloff officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 prior to the service at the church.

Copher-Fesler-May Fun- eral Home is honored to care for Jeneanne’s funeral arrangements.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Emanuel Lutheran Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.