PALM COAST, Fla. – Timothy M Runyan, 74, died peacefully at home in Palm Coast, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2021. He was born in Elwood on Sept. 23, 1946.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Cherry) Runyan; daughter, Jodi VanKirk; two stepsons, Mike and Kevin Garcia; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous cousins living in the Elwood area.

To leave condolences, go to the web site of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home in Flagler Beach, Fla.

A celebration of life is planned for a future date in Charleston, S.C.