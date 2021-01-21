MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, Stephen A. Deering, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 70.

He was born in Elwood on Sept. 11, 1950 and graduated from Tipton High School.

He attended Indiana University in Kokomo and Bloomington, Roosevelt University in Chicago and University of Phoenix in Irvine, Calif.

He was the president and owner of Spec Formliners, Inc., operating facilities in Santa Ana, Calif. and St. Clair, Mo., manufacturing form liners and art motifs for State Department of Transportation, cities, counties and commercial infrastructure projects.

On Jan. 8, 1972, he married Judith Garman, formerly of Goshen.

Preceding him in death are his father, Robert Deering and sister, Julie Clour.

He is survived by his wife, Judith of Mission Viejo, Calif.; mother, Connie Deering Wallpe of Tipton; a son, Andrew (Sara) Ullerich of Castle Rock, Colo.; a brother, Jason of Atlanta; a sister, Felicia of Tompkinsville, Ken.; four grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.