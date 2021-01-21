Robert D. Karel

ANDERSON – Robert D. “John” Karel, 88, formerly of Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at IU Health-Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1932 in Anderson to Robert and Helen (Roberts) Karel Canada.

He was a graduate of Anderson High School with the Class of 1951.

He served with the United States Naval Reserve.

He retired from Delco-Remy, Plant 8 in 1981 after 30 years of employment.

He attended the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene. John also belonged to the Anderson American Legion and the Madison County 40 & 8.

Survivors include a daughter, Stephanie Cummings of Cicero; a son, Jon Robert Karel of Anderson; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Diana Wolfe Karel in 2009.

Private family services celebrating his life, legacy and faith will take place at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with the Rev. Gary Cable officiating. Interment will follow in the IOOF Cemetery in Alexandria. There will be no public visitation or services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at alzheimers.org or the First Church of the Nazarene Community Center Building Fund, 2324 Jackson St., Anderson, Ind. 46014

