William L. Johnston



William L. “Bill” Johnston, 97, of Sheridan and formerly of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his son’s home after a long, full life.

He was born March 22, 1923 in Delaware, Ohio, the son of Lewis and Marium (Hull) Johnston.

Bill was a 1941 graduate of Huntington High School and attended both Huntington College and Indiana Univer-sity – South Bend.

He married Lyda Smith on April 16, 1943, and they shared 68 years of marriage together before her passing in 2011.

Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II.

He worked at Miles Laboratories in Elkhart as Superintendent of Utilities for over 20 years before retirement.

He was a member of Albright United Methodist Church in Mishawaka and recently attended the Grace United Methodist Church in Elwood where his son is the pastor.

Bill was very musically inclined, and enjoyed playing the guitar and singing in the choir at church.

He was a certified member of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (RSES) where he also was an instructor for many years. Growing up during the depression, Bill was a person who could fix nearly anything rather than rushing out to buy something new. He also formerly enjoyed fishing and camping trips with his family. Bill will be greatly missed by all who loved him, but his family is comforted knowing he and Lyda have been reunited in Heaven.

Bill’s family includes four children, Joyce Bowen of Osceola, Pastor Bill (wife Sunny) Johnston of Sheridan, Judy Church (husband Harold Castello) of Plymouth, and Ken (wife Barbara) Johnston of Columbia City; brother, Richard (wife Lois) Johnston; sister, Donna May Winters; two sisters-in-law, Linda Hazen and Betty Johnston; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lewis Johnston, Jr., Charles (wife Opal) John-ston, and Robert Johnston; granddaughter, Jacqueline Johnston; and son-in-law, Argyle Bowen.

A funeral service celebrating Bill’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Cha-pel, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Ind. 46561. Pastor Brenda Burnworth of the Albright United Methodist Church in Mishawaka will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Hill Mausoleum.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association through the funeral home or at www.diabetes.org.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

