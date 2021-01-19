

Steven Allen Delph, age 78, of Tipton, was welcomed into Heaven on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Steven was born on May 15, 1942 to his parents, Earl Delph and Lula (Hobbs) Delph.

Steve grew up and went to school in Tipton. He graduated from Tipton High School in the Class of 1960. After graduating, Steve enrolled in the United States Army and proudly served his country through 1963. Shortly thereafter, Steve began working at Chrysler Corporation and remained there until retirement in 2001.

On May 18, 1968, Steve married the love of his life, Sandra Kay (Money) Delph and the two have enjoyed 52 years together. Steven and Sandra built a life together based on love and faith, and made a point to cherish every day they had together. Laughter was a big part of their life! Steve was extremely fun spirited and quite a joy to be around. You would be hard pressed to have ever found him not teasing someone, trying to embarrass one of his nieces or nephews or just simply being completely ornery!

More than anything, Steve loved life! He was a member at First Baptist Church and his faith was very important to him. He proudly served as a Deacon for many years.

Steve also enjoyed deer hunting, golfing and bowling in his spare time. It’s safe to say that no matter where he was, he was the life of the party and will be so greatly missed by all who knew and loved him!

Those left to carry on Steve’s legacy of love are his wife, Sandra Delph; sister, Dixie Jaqua; brother, Dan (Sharon) Delph; sisters-in-law, Margaret Delph and Sharon Delph; many nieces, nephews and friends, as well as lifelong friends, Phil Ogden and Bob Molden.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Virginia Terhune, Wanda Vargo, Jim Delph, Chuck Delph and Ronnie Delph.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 400 Oak St. in Tipton. A funeral service celebrating Steve’s life, including full Military Honors, will be immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Randy Carlisle officiating.

Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton following the funeral service.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton is honored to serve the Delph family in their time of need.

Please remember that the wearing of masks or facial coverings will be required at the church and cemetery.

