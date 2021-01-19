

Lucille Hosier, 93, of Alexandria, passed away surrounded by her loving daughters on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Community Hospital.

She was born in Tipton County on June 11, 1927, to the late Nicholas and Sylvia (Collins) VonBank.

On Aug. 26, 1945, she married Theodore J. Hosier and they shared 46 years of marriage together before he passed away on Aug. 18, 2001.

Lucille was a homemaker, and enjoyed caring and raising her family.

She was a faithful member of Orestes Christian Church.

She enjoyed traveling, fishing and camping. Lucille loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Lucille is survived by two daughters, Lelia McClead and Teddy DeLong; six grandchildren, Angela (Ryan) Finney, Garrick McClead, April McClead, James Barton II, Jennifer Hunt and Taylor DeLong; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great- great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Kendric Hosier.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Sylvia Von-Bank; husband, Theodore J. Hosier; daughter, Loretta B. Barton; infant daughter, Brenda Sue Hosier; two sisters, Myrtle Ley and Elnora Browning; brother, Nicholas VonBank; great-grandson, Billy Galbreath; and step- father, Robert Leach.

Funeral services celebrating Lucille’s life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton with Pastors Don Smothers and Courtley Granger officiating. Burial will follow in Neese Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orestes Christian Church.

