Lester Michael Fields



Michael “Les” Fields, 63, of Jonesboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at his residence.

Les was born in Anderson on Sept. 26, 1957, to the late Ernest and Joyce Fields.

On June 10, 2005, he married Tina (Gonzalez) Fields and they shared 15 years of marriage together.

Les was truck driver for Venture Logistics for several years. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and going on cruises. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

Les is survived by his wife, Tina Fields of Jonesboro; son, Chris (Kirstin) Fields of Summitville; daughter, Amber Strong; son, Greg Strong; son, Kyle Strong and son, Thomas Strong, all of Elwood; grandchildren, Eli Strong, Arianna Strong, Kaydence Strong, Maverick Powers, Emi Powers, Haylianna Mullins, Kemon High, Kyson Fields, Reighly Fields, Jackson Fields, Kinsley Fields, Jozlyn Gardner, Faith Gardner and Danielle Gardner; brother, Robbie Fields of Summitville; brother, Brian Fields of Marion; brother, Jeff Fields of Summitville; sister, Dee Tomilson of Summitville and sister, Mary Jane Thomas of Ariz.; former daughter-in-law, Bridgett Fields; and several nieces and nephews.

Les was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Joyce Fields and a step- mother, Sandra Fields.

Funeral services celebrating Les’s life will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Crema-tion will follow.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Veterans Home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com