

Gayle Roberta Mitchell was born to the late William and Louise Funk on March 19, 1939 in Charleston, W.Va. She died on Jan. 17, 2021 in her home in McHenry, Ill., following a brief illness complicated by the COVID virus.

Gayle is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Roger D. Mitchell of Elwood, Ind.; three sons, Scott and Sally Mitchell of East Amherst, N.Y., Mark and Lynn Mitchell of Woodstock, Ill. and Matthew and Carrie Mitchell of Park Ridge, Ill.; and seven grandchildren, Jack, Molly, Brett, Alec, Ryan, Lila, and Ben. To her loving grandchildren she was affectionately known as “Grammy Gayle”. Also surviving are two brothers, William Franklin and Helen Funk of West Chester, Ohio and Clifton Earl and Rita Funk of Fredericksburg, Va. and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gayle graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in Indianapolis, Ind. in 1957 and then attended Ball State Teachers College (now Ball State University) in Muncie, Ind. where she and Roger met. They married Aug. 23, 1959 in Indianapolis.

Gayle was Miss Indiana-polis in the Festival of the Lakes Beauty Pageant and was on the Homecoming Queens Court at Ball State in 1958.

Gayle was a very active member of her church, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served on numerous committees. She also sang with the Sweet Adelines Barbershop Chorus while living in Bowling Green, Ky. Her beautiful smile seemed to always place her on the front row of every performance. An avid bridge player, she accumulated a great number of Master Points. She and Roger participated in a number of tournaments, most notably, the North American Bridge Championship in Toronto.

Never afraid of a new adventure, Gayle and Roger moved 13 times after starting a family in 1960. From Kansas to Alabama, California to Indiana, Illinois to Ohio, Kentucky to Wisconsin and South Carolina back to Illinois, together they touched many lives. Gayle, a force of nature, had a unique ability to make a house a home while making lifelong friends along the way. Her extraordinary spirit and the love she shared with so many has left its mark on this world and will be forever missed.