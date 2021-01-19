

TIPTON – Becky Colleen Albright, 95, of Tipton, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1925 in Tipton, Ind. Her parents were Olin “Dink” and Mable (Jack) Evans.

She married William Albright and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2004.

Becky retired as a seamstress for Brada Miller and had worked as a dispatcher for the City of Tipton. She was no longer able to attend church but enjoyed participating through watching services on the television and praising the Lord. She often crocheted and sewed, making many different and unique outfits. Her love of music was apparent as she played the piano and would often attend the Thursday night music and dancing group on 4th Street.

The love she had for her family extended to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she relished spending time with them all. She was very competitive in board games and would love trying to annihilate the family in playing Sorry. Mostly, she focused on helping others.

Becky is survived by four children, Debbie Harrison and husband Mike of Arcadia, Tracy Boyles and husband Jerry of Kirklin, Robin Boes and wife Pam of Kokomo, Delora Sullivan Rich of Tipton and a daughter-in-law Paula Boes. She had 14 grandchildren, Terry Boes, Tommi Mullen, Shannon Jones, Joyce Butler, Olin “Dink” Boes, Billy Kaiser, Lori Zook, Nikki Letsinger, Justin Boes, Crystal Boes, Mandy Lewis, Holly McGuire, Misty Sullivan and Heidi Sullivan. Becky is also blessed with 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; children, Terry Boes and Randy Boes; a sister, Joyce Ziegler, and grandchildren, Alex Boes and Marc Boes.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Crema-tion is the chosen form of disposition. Burial will occur at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kokomo Rescue Mission 321 W. Mulberry St, Kokomo, IN 46901.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Albright family.