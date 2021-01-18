ALEXANDRIA –Joyce Helen Alexander Ross passed on Jan. 11, 2021.

She was the daughter of Jack and Frances Cleaver and a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1957.

She was married in 1958 and raised three boys (Randy, John and Tony) in Romney, Ind.

She was employed at Ag Alumni Seed Company where she eventually achieved the title of Office Manager in the 70s.

She did volunteer work and became a member of the New Chauncey Neighbor-hood Association Board of Directors in West Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to New Chauncey Neighborhood Association in West Lafayette or to the Loving Heart Animal Shelter in Lafayette.

Owens Funeral Home handled local arrangements.