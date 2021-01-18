Jerry L. Clabaugh Jr.



ALEXANDRIA – Jerry Lynn Clabaugh Jr., 50, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Jerry was born on April 25, 1970 in Anderson to Jerry Lynn and Ruby (Ryan) Clabaugh Sr.

He was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1989. Jerry also attended Anderson University.

Jerry had worked at Scampy’s Pizza in Alexan-dria. He was currently employed at the Dollar General Warehouse in Marion for the past 12 years.

He attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Anderson and the East Church of God.

Jerry was a fan of WWE and NASCAR with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon as his favorite drivers.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Lynn (Davis) Cla-baugh, whom he married March 25, 2007; two daughters, Kasey (Alex) Bourke of Fort Wayne and Stacy Clabaugh of Alexandria; a son, Christopher Lieving of Alexandria; grandson, Wyatt Terry; mother, Ruby Clabaugh (Terry Morris) of Elwood; brother, Ronnie (Julie) Clabaugh of Kokomo; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father on Aug. 22, 2007.

The family will receive friends today, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon at Noffze Funeral Home, 501 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. Private family services will follow with interment to take place at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria. Pastor Anthony Nix and Pastor Kerry Robinson will officiate.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com