James W. Young, 76, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Anderson on Nov. 1, 1944, the son of Walter J. Young, and Uva Alice (Kelly) Young.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, but was stationed in Germany while he was active duty.

On Jan. 25, 1971 Jim married Rosalie (Robison) Young.

He worked for many years as a landscaper and helped many local farmers with projects on the farms.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Young of Elwood; son, Shawn Young of Elwood; daughter, Kathie Meisner of Summitville; several grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Young of New Paris, and Terry Young of Frankton; two sisters, Eileen Young of Elwood, and Janet Heaton of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Uva Young; and his brothers, Tommy, Tony, and Danny Young.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, with Pastor Nathan Lutterman officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P & I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Elwood V.F.W.

Visitation will be Thurs-day, January 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

During the visitation and funeral the wearing of facial coverings and social distancing will be observed. Due to Madison County being in the Red status the funeral home is limited to 25 people in the building at a time. The family understands if family or friends are concerned about the Pandemic and are ok if the person chooses to just attend the graveside or not attend at all.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to aid in the purchase of a headstone for James.

