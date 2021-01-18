Betty J. Carmody-Justice



Betty J. (Shaw) Carmody-Justice, 97, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Elwood following a brief illness, but a long, full life.

She was born May 19, 1923 in Elwood, the daughter of Rezingeno and Goldie M. (Benefiel) Shaw.

Betty married “Mick” Carmody in August of 1948, and they shared 40 years of marriage together before his passing in 1988.

She was a former member of East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood.

Betty formerly worked at Rhode’s Jewelry Store in Elwood, Johnson’s Apparel, and retired from the Elwood Hallmark Store in 1993.

Later that year, she married a longtime friend, George L. Justice of Elwood, and they shared nearly 19 year of marriage together until his passing in 2012. Betty and George enjoyed spending winters in Sebring, Fla. for many years, and she played golf for a short time. She also spent time in the summer months at her lake home at Beaver Dam. Betty always enjoyed caring for her homes, keeping things neat and tidy all the time. She was affiliated with the Elwood Elks Lodge for many years with both her husbands. She also enjoyed having a glass of wine regularly and watching the Lawrence Welk show through the years. Betty’s smiling face will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty’s family includes a son, Michael (wife Cindy) Carmody of Elwood; two stepchildren, Linda (husband Jim) Lizon of Greenwood and John (wife Linda) Justice of Greenwood; granddaughter, Michelle (husband Matt) Heineman and their children, Madelyn and Alex Heineman; six stepgrandchildren, Sa-brina (husband Sean) LeBlanc, Keisha (husband Travis) Tranbarger, Steve (wife Diane) Lizon, Mary (husband Brian) Lewis, Gabe (wife Jill) Justice, and Greg Justice; 13 great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Bobbie (husband Don) Bouslog.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, “Mick” Carmody; second husband, George Justice; son, Gregory A. Carmody; and brother, Robert Shaw.

A funeral service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Mandatory health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.