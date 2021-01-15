ALEXANDRIA – Rotha Elizabeth Jarrell, age 96, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the family farm of over 100 years.

She was born in Frankton on Dec. 22, 1924, to the late Herbert and Bernice (Hewitt) Wise.

Rotha graduated from Frankton High School in 1942. She retired in 1986 from Madison County Superior Court 2 Juvenile Probation.

Rotha was a member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Women’s Democrat Club.

Rotha is survived by three daughters, Ludy Watkins, Ranaye Busby and Tonya Jarrell; one son, Jeffrey Jarrell; four granddaughters; three grandsons; five great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.

Rotha was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bernice Wise; her husband of 59 years, Fred Jarrell; brothers, Howard and Jim Wise; and sisters, Carolyn Nichols and Ruth Knick.

Private family funeral service will be Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton with Pastor Kent Stookey officiating. Burial will follow in Anderson Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Madison County 4-H Investment Fund.

