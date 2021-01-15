ELWOOD – Richard O. “Dick” Dean, age 74, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Anderson following a brief illness.

He was born in Elwood on June 20, 1946, to the late Morris and Mildred (Miller) Dean.

Dick was a 1964 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School and studied machine repair at IVY Tech. He retired from Guide Lamp after more than 33 years of service and later worked for McCallister’s for 10 years.

Dick was a member of the U.A.W. Local 663.

Richard is survived by a son, Kevin Dean of Frankton; sister, Sharon Gibbens; and his companion of many years, Dottie Ratz of Anderson.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Mildred Dean.

Dick wished to have no formal services and to be cremated.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to fulfill Dick’s wishes and care for the Dean family.

