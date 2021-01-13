Richard O. Dean

Richard O. “Dick” Dean, 78, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Anderson following a brief illness.

He was born in Elwood on June 20, 1942, to the late Morris and Mildred (Miller) Dean.

He was a 1964 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School and studied machine repair at IVY Tech.

He retired from Guide Lamp after more than 33 years of service and later worked for McCallister’s for 10 years.

He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 663.

Survivors include a son, Kevin Dean of Frankton; sister, Sharon Gibbens and his companion of many years, Dottie Ratz of Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Mildred Dean.

He wished to have no formal services and to be cremated.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to fulfill his wishes and care for the Dean family.

