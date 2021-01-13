

Phyllis Ann (Warner) Shuck, 90, Tipton, passed away 10:25 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at IU Saxony Hospital in Fishers.

She was born Oct. 27, 1930, in Windfall, the daughter of the late Dallas and Eva (Trimble) Warner. She married William R. Cline of Kempton and together they raised two children. She later married Wilbur Ralph Shuck, on July 25, 1975, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2011.

Phyllis was a 1948 graduate of Sugar Creek Township High School in Clinton County. She worked at UNR Rohn Inc. in Frankfort for 35 years in the accounting department. Her hobbies included cooking and fixing meals for others. She was a member of the Tipton County Home Economics Club, Prairie Township Precinct Committee and Liberty Baptist Church.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Michael L. (Nancy) Cline and Melanie (Donnie) Childress; step-daughter, Sandra (Jerry) Biswell; grandchildren, Bradley (Shawna) Cline, David (Kyly) Cline, Kyle (Kristina) Cline, Jonathan (Megan) Cline, Micah (Amanda) Cline, Daniel (Brittany) Cline, Trisha Chapman, Brandon (Lacy) Shuck, Amber (Jeff) Leiding, Coty Shuck and Ashley Biswell; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-son, Richard Shuck; brother, Richard Warner, and grandson, Michael Goens.

Friends will be invited to visit with the family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West in Tipton. A private service will take place with Pastor Meriah Tigner officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the visitation and funeral. Burial will follow in Kempton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to Liberty Baptist Church.

Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.