

ELWOOD – Naomi “Ruth” Maish, age 83, and a longtime resident of Elwood, fell asleep in death on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter in Alexandria after a brief illness and a blessed life.

She was born Nov. 9, 1937, in Alexandria, the daughter of Omer and Mildred Margaret (Siler) Bertram. As a child, she lived and attended school in Monticello, Ken. and later returned to the Elwood community.

She married the loved of her life, Victor Dean Maish, on Dec. 28, 1957, and they shared nearly 60 years of marriage together. Ruth was a homemaker most of her life, but had also formerly worked at Frenchie’s Restaurant (where she met Vic), Essex Wire, RCA and the Elwood High School Cafeteria.

Ruth and Victor were loyal members of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Elwood and in recent years, Ruth attended the Anderson Kingdom Hall. She was a devoted witness for the church and especially enjoyed door-to-door ministry for many years. She believed a New World was coming. Ruth and Vic enjoyed several memorable cruises with their family and she also found joy in shopping and traveling.

Ruth poured loved into everything she did, whether it was working in her yard, making a beautiful home, cooking for her family or hosting countless events at her home. Ruth and Vic were foster parents for many years in Elwood. More than anything, Ruth will be remembered for her dedication to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by four children, Vickie (husband Alan) Muey of Alexandria, Michael Maish of Kokomo, Melissa (husband Michael) Massey of New Haven and Rachel (husband Montana) Goens of Elwood; four siblings, Marilyn (husband Jack) Koger of Coral Springs, Fla., Anita (husband David) Davies of Noblesville, Ron Bertram of Monticello and Don Bertram of Jeffersonville; four grandchildren, Alan Michael Muey, Avery Massey, Quentin Massey and Tucker Goens; three great-grandchildren, Layla Muey, Tye Muey and Raven Muey; three brothers-in-law, Don Maish of Elwood, Bill Maish of Aurora, Ill. and Bob Maish of Mississippi; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by both her parents; husband, Victor Maish; and two sisters, Ramona Piercy and Edna Mae Bertram.

An online Zoom Memorial Service honoring Ruth’s life and faith will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, officiated by Brother John Harris of the Anderson Kingdom Hall. Connection details will be sent to the family and members of the Kingdom Hall. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Anderson Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Flowers and cards may be sent to the family through Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood, who has been entrusted with Ruth’s funeral arrangements.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.