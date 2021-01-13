Andrew Alan Netherton



Andrew Netherton, 44, of Tipton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family.

Andy was born on Aug. 23, 1976, to his parents, Chester “Butch” Netherton and Judy (Parton)

Netherton.

Andy grew up in Tipton and graduated from Tipton High School in the Class of 1994. Through the years, Andy served his community by having jobs in law enforcement. He proudly followed in his father’s footsteps!

He worked dispatch for the City of Tipton. He also worked as a jailor, as well as 911 dispatch for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Andy was also a custodian for Tipton School Corporation.

When Andy wasn’t working or spending time with his family you may have found him hunting or watching football or Nascar on television. He never missed an opportunity to root for Dale Earnhardt or watch Notre Dame Football.

Andy also enjoyed cooking and grilling. He could make anything taste like it came from a restaurant…even ramen noodles! Just ask his kids!

Andy was funny! He had a unique personality; often being the last to speak with the funniest thing to say. He was extremely loving and loyal. If he was your friend, he was your friend for life! Andy took on the role of protector in the lives of many throughout his life. He was simply one of those people who rooted for the underdog and would not hesitate to stand up for someone he believed in. His stature definitely made a statement; however, those who knew him well knew the gentleness of his heart. He was soft spoken yet firm in his beliefs. His smile lit up a room and he was often known for spreading encouragement and wise direction to those he cared for. Andy was an amazing man…father, son, brother and friend. He will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him!

Those left to carry on Andy’s legacy of love are his mother, Judy Netherton; daughters, Elizabeth Katherine (Corey) Bryant and Britney Lynn Netherton; brother, Chester Butch (Shannon) Netherton Jr.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins, as well as his ex-Wife, April Netherton. Andy and April’s marriage may have come to an end but thankfully, their friendship and dedication for one another never did.

Andy was welcomed into Heaven by his grandmother, Ruby A. Netherton, as well as his father, Chester Butch Netherton.

A funeral service celebrating Andy’s life will be Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Aaron Houge officiating. Burial will follow in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be today, Jan. 14, 2021, at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m., as well as Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Andy with his family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Netherton family in their time of need.

Please remember that the wearing of masks or facial coverings will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.