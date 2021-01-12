

WINDFALL – William “Max” DeRossett, age 88, of Windfall, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

William was born on Dec. 6, 1932 in Albany, Ken., to his parents, Pleaz and Myrtle (Clark) DeRossett. Shortly after Max was born his father passed away. He was very blessed to be raised by the only father he ever knew, Ermon Guffey.

Max married Aileen Kennedy on Dec. 31, 1952, in Albany, Ken. They shared 60 years of marriage before she passed away on Nov. 22, 2013. They raised five wonderful children together.

In his early years, Max worked construction with his Grandpa Clark and Dan Troy in Kokomo. He retired from Excello in Elwood after 17 years. He was lovingly referred to as Gomer Pyle by his work buddies.

Max’s faith played a very significant role in his life. He was devoted to his church and never missed a weekly service. Max taught his children that the Lord was incredibly important, something that they all carry to them to this day!

Max loved to go on trips with his mother. A favorite trip of his was when they would go to baseball games. His family traveled all over the United States and were able to make so many memories. Max always enjoyed spending time with his brothers, they remained close their entire lives.

Those left to carry on Max’s legacy of love are his children, Kathy (Jeff) Whaley, Patty Mooney, Mark DeRossett, Tim DeRossett and Shawn DeRossett; brothers, Jim (Viola) Guffey, and Granville (Lorie) Guffey; grandchildren, Christopher Michael Asher, Jason (Gayle) Asher, Heather (Dean) Harmon, Jeff Whaley II, Jennifer VanWhey, Amie Norton, April Liethe, Allyssa DeRossett, Chloe DeRossett, Kelsey, Aron DeRossett, Noah DeRossett and Nathan DeRossett; great-grandchildren, Kym (Austin) Cross, Donnie Lamberson, Christopher Asher ll, Lilly Asher and Jaycee Asher; and great-great-grandchildren, Phoenix Cross and Aurora Cross.

Max was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Myrtle and Ermon Guffey; biological father, Pleaz DeRossett; wife, Aileen DeRossett; and sister, Charlene Helvey.

A funeral service celebrating Max’s life will be on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 1p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St in Tipton, with Pastor Toby Smith officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to service from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings, as well as social distancing, will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.