

Shirley F. Eggert, age 70, of Tipton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

She was born in Troy,Ind., on Feb. 5, 1950, to her parents, Harold and Christine (Daily) Snyder.

Shirley was a hard worker and throughout her life she sold real estate and worked at the Moose Lodge as a waitress and bartender. She was a jack of all trades; there was literally nothing she couldn’t do. She even spent some time working as a mechanic; there truly wasn’t anything out of her reach.

Shirley was a social butterfly, especially later in life. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, drinking coffee and sharing meals. She looked forward to sitting and chatting on the porch with her gals.

Shirley was a caregiver at her core. She dedicated her life taking care of her family and friends. She liked to spend her time going antiquing and playing at the casinos. Elvis was a favorite of hers, she even visited Graceland a few years ago. Shirley was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish.

Shirley was very dedicated to her children and grandchildren; nothing in life meant more to her. She was full of spunk, a true spitfire! She was giving of herself without being asked. She could often be found cooking meals for others, doing whatever she could to ease someone else’s burden. She was a one-of-a-kind person with a kind and giving soul.

Those left to carry on Shirley’s legacy of love are her children, Lisa (Don) Harr, Michelle (Rick) Tierney, Crystal Eggert and David (Laura) Eggert; grandchildren, Tara Harr, Tessa Harr, Morgan Tierney, Craig Tierney, Marrissa Tierney and Steven Adams; and her brothers, James Snyder, John Snyder and John Warren.

Shirley was welcomed into Heaven by her mom, Christine Snyder; her siblings, Glenda, Charlie, and Woody; and her granddaughter, Trisha Harr.

Shirley and her family would like to give a special thank you to Paridigm Hospice for their excellent care. They were a true blessing.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton. A funeral will follow immediately.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Eggert family in their time of need. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Shirley with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings, as well as social distancing, will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.