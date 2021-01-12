

SUMMITVILLE – Fred G. Bair, 78, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

He was born on April 24, 1942 in Hitchens, Ky. to Alonzo and Verna (Hay) Bair and had lived in the Summitville area for the past 42 years.

He was a graduate of Anderson High School with the Class of 1961.

Fred enlisted in the United States Marines in 1963 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant (E-5) in 1967.

He retired as a supervisor from General Motors in Marion in 2002 after 35 years of employment.

He enjoyed gardening, antiquing, woodworking and restoring antique furniture. Fred was a loving and generous man. Time spent with family was very important to him.

Survivors include his wife, Carol (Layton) Bair, whom he married Feb. 5, 1966; daughter, Stephanie Bair of Summitville; son, Joshua (Amy) Bair of Alexandria; grandson, Jacob Bair of Alexandria; his four-legged buddy, “Joe” and several nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.

Services honoring Fred’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Interment with military honors will follow in Vinson Memorial Ceme-tery in Summitville.

The family will receive friends after noon Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Current Indiana mandates require that social distancing and appropriate facial masking be observed.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville Volunteer Fire Department, 813 East Mill Street, Summitville, Ind. 46070, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator 18251 Quanti-co Gateway Drive, Triangle, Va. 22172 or the Madison County Police Department, 16 E. 9th St, Room 305, Anderson, Ind. 46016

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com