

Mary D. Savage, 96, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Edgewater Woods Health-care in Anderson following a long, beautiful life.

She was born July 16, 1924 in Elwood, the daughter of Lawrence E. and Laura (Closser) Call. Growing up in a large family, she was the only daughter her parents had in addition to her five brothers.

Mary was a 1942 graduate of Elwood High School.

She married Daniel A. Savage on Oct. 19, 1946, and they shared over 50 years of marriage together.

Mary was formerly worked as an area manager for Woolworths Stores and later the Sterling Faucet Company as a secretary. Most of her life was spent as a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker for her family. She was formerly an active member of the Elwood Eagles Lodge ladies auxiliary. Mary was an avid fan of the Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Colts, and rarely missed watching a game. She also enjoyed solving puzzle books and was known for having a very sharp memory. Her family has great memories of Mary cooking and making delicious homemade candies for many years. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary’s family includes two sons, Daniel J. (wife Gaye) Savage of Elwood and Steven R. (wife Pam) Savage of Elwood; three grandchildren, Danielle (husband Aaron) Burrow, Dawn (husband Nathan) Holbrook, and Scott Savage; a great-granddaughter, Emma Holbrook; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Call and Lorene Call; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel A. Savage; five brothers, Marvin Call, Row Call, Hubert Call, Ray Call, and Ralph Call; and a grandson, Shawn Michael Savage.

A funeral service celebrating Mary’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home and will include an Eagles Lodge Ladies Auxiliary memorial at 6:30 pm. Visitation will also be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

