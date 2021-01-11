

Evelyn M. Dever, 73, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.

She was born in Baltimore on Aug. 6, 1947, to the late Nicholas and Evelyn (Medford) Chinquina.

Evelyn retired from King Systems of Noblesville after several years of service.

She was an avid reader of the Bible and she watched her religious channels on TV every day.

Evelyn loved spending time with her friends and family. She loved her children and grandchildren and will be sadly missed.

Evelyn is survived by two sons, Robert (Dawn) Dever of Elwood and Leroy (Elizabet) Dever of Anderson; grandchildren, Travis Dever, Cody Dever, Maria (Rigo) Rea, Jeremy Dever and Manolo (Kaitlyn) Gomez, great grandchildren, Elijah and Jayden, and several nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Evelyn Chinquina; brother, Lonnie Chinquina and a sister, Thelma Korte.

Funeral service celebrating Evelyn’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation will be Wednes-day, Jan. 13, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

