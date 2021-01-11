Don R. Morris



MUNCIE – Don Richard Morris, 88, passed away early Monday morning, Jan. 11, 2021 at Signature Health Care.

He was born on Nov. 26, 1932 in his grandparent’s home in Delaware County, the son of Wayne R. Morris, Sr. and Iva I. (Mansfield) Morris.

After graduating from Royerton High School in 1950, he went on to receive a Master’s Degree in teaching from Ball State Teachers College.

Don entered the U.S. Army on Dec. 7, 1954. While stationed at Ft. Bliss Army Base in Texas, he married Nanette L. Fettig on Oct. 8, 1955 in Elwood. After receiving his honorable discharge in 1956, Don and Nan returned to Delaware County.

Don began his teaching and coaching career at Eaton High School for five years and then went on to teach Industrial Arts and Art and coach football, basketball and track for the Muncie Community Schools for 35 years until his retirement in June of 1996. Throughout his career, he received many accolades for his teaching and coaching and was inducted into the Delaware County Athletic Hall of Fame on May 15, 2004.

Don was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church; enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, running with friends, Jim Carr and John Frank, and woodworking. He was also a passionate fisherman who especially loved fishing with his long-time friend, Stanley Duane Landfair.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Nan; five children; Daniel (Tina), David, Douglas, Mark (Valerie) and Amy (Ernesto) Prado; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; three cousins; a brother-in-law and his wife, Joseph and Geraldine Fettig; sister-in-law, Georgina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was dearly loved by all in his family and will truly be missed now that he has moved on to his eternal life with our Heavenly Father!

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne R. Morris, Jr.

Private family services and burial at Gardens of Memory will be held.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Signature Healthcare for their excellent care of Don!

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.